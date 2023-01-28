The adaptation of the comic book series Dead Day by Vampire Diaries creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson has been cancelled by Peacock. The move was made after the program’s straight-to-series order for its streaming service in January 2022. The series’ writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners were intended to be Plec and Williamson, with Universal Television serving as the series’ producer. According to the reports, the studio has decided to pitch the project to other outlets. The series was prematurely purchased by Peacock, thus this will be the first time it has been made available to other buyers.

Based on the comic book series of the same name, Dead Day featured a cast of characters preparing to survive the annual “dead day,” when the dead return for one night to visit loved ones, celebrate, and finish up unfinished business, whether it be to torment the living or to celebrate a night back on earth. The network previously cancelled the other show created by Plec and Willamson, Vampire Academy, after its first season.

For the time being, Plec continues to produce The Girls on the Bus for HBO Max and has also established a writer’s room for the mystery drama Freeman for Peacock. She remains subject to her overall contract with the network. She has additional projects signed up at Netflix and Amazon as well. Williamson most recently produced and co-wrote the script for the Peacock slasher movie Sick. He also served as executive producer on the fifth Scream movie, which just came out, and the sixth Scream movie, which will be released later this year.

Under Susan Rovner’s leadership, Peacock is now changing its programming approach. The streamer wants more dramas like The Best Man: The Final Chapters and binge-worthy comedies.

The cancellation of Dead Day fits with a larger industry pattern wherein projects are being cancelled despite receiving series orders or renewals.