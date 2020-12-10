New ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ graphic novel is in the Works

Dark Horse Comics will continue its line of graphic novels based on Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, next summer. The title will focus on fan-favorite character and one of the most capable warriors in the entire show — Suki.

Avatar: The Last Airbender — Suki Alone sees the character separated from both her Kyoshi Warrior sisters and the rest of Team Avatar, as she finds herself captured by the Fire Nation and placed in a special prison built in the center of a dormant volcano, known as the Boiling Rock. There, she has to create a new community for herself, if she can manage to convince the other prisoners to trust her.

The graphic novel will be written by Faith Erin Hicks (The Nameless City), with input and consultation from Tim Hedrick, who worked on the animated show. The art for the novel comes from Peter Wartman (Stonebreaker), colourist Adele Matera and lettering by ComiCraft.

Avatar: The Last Airbender — Suki Alone will be released on 22 June 2021. According to sources, Dark Horse will release the second new graphic novel in the series, Avatar: The Last Airbender – Toph Beifong’s Metalbending Academy, by the same creative team in February 2021.