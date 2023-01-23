Marvel Comics announces Ghost Rider and Wolverine cross-over comic

Benjamin Percy, the author of Hotshot, has established himself as a master at creating spine-chilling sagas for Marvel’s most ferocious anti-heroes. He’ll combine his popular runs on Ghost Rider and Wolverine in an exciting new crossover this summer called Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance!

In August’s Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha, Percy and renowned artist Geoff Shaw will collaborate to unveil Wolverine and Johnny Blaze’s first encounter. The two battled alongside each other against a horrific supernatural menace in the past, when Logan was still figuring out what it meant to be an X-Man and Johnny was still in shock following his demonic change.

After the terrible events of Fall of X, Wolverine is now on the run, and Johnny is on a destructive course. When their old nemesis reappears deadlier than ever, their paths will cross once more! Do Wolverine and Ghost Rider possess the ability to defeat them once more? And what mysteries will they unearth when their search takes them to a dreadful, ultra-secret branch of the infamous Weapon Plus program?

The tale will continue after Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha issue with Ghost Rider #17 and Wolverine #36 before concluding with Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha Omega.

Percy explained, “Wolverine is metal. Ghost Rider is metal. Together, their adamantium and chrome weigh in as heavy metal! You know how Metallica and Iron Maiden have toured together, shredded out songs, wailed on music videos? This is a little like that. I write the sheet music that Geoff Shaw brings to pyrotechnic, guitar-smashing life. You’re in for a head-banging good time, I promise.”



Check out Ryan Stegman’s cover and join Wolverine and Ghost Rider on the darkest roads in the Marvel Universe this summer in Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance!