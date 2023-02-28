Fantastic Four #7/#700 and #8’s new wraparound connecting variant cover by artist Scott Koblish brings together 700 different Marvel characters.

In celebration of the 700th issue of Fantastic Four comic, Marvel Comics has revealed the new wraparound cover by Scott Koblish which assembles 700 heroes, villains and other characters.

Koblish said, “I’ve been a big fan of Fantastic Four since I was a little kid, so not only was it an honour to draw this cover, but it was a dream come true to scroll through every issue of Fantastic Four ever. I hope I was able to convey all of the sheer joy, wonder and boundless creativity that the Fantastic Four have embodied for six decades and I hope it continues to be a shining beacon for decades to come.”

Writer Ryan North, illustrator Iban Coello and cover artist Alex Ross are the creators of Fantastic Four #7. The official synopsis of the issue reads: Colossal Issue #700! Fantastic Four #7 is also Fantastic Four #700, which means we’re absolutely going huge. It’s an over-sized spectacular as the Fantastic Four reach their new home—not knowing that a mysterious threat has made it there first! As their knowledge of language itself begins to melt from their minds, the Four are in disarray as their existence hangs in the balance…and the greatest villain of all time finally seals their doom.

Fantastic Four #1 was created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Art Simek and debuted in 1961. When a major event involving the negative zone and time travel in New York City forced the heroes to split from one another, North and Coello’s run on Marvel’s First Family began in 2022. Since then, the First Family has been slowly making their way back to one another.

More variants by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Greg Land, Rob Liefeld and Jack Kirby are included in Fantastic Four #7. The issue will be published by Marvel on 17 May 2023 and Fantastic Four #8 will be released in June 2023.