The creators of Food Wars manga are cooking a new series and have now confirmed it.

In this month’s edition of Shonen Jump, the creators Saeki and Tsukuda announced the release of their new series Tenmaku Cinema. It will launch on 10 April and introduce a special lead character named Hajime. For the time being, all we know about the hero is that he is a high school boy who loves movies. Stay tuned for a little while longer, and Tenmaku Cinema‘s first chapter will reveal more.

Food Wars fans are eager to explore what this new manga has to offer. After their tenure on Food Wars, Saeki and Tsukuda made a lasting impression on readers. The popular cooking comedy, which debuted in November 2012, ran for nearly seven years before ending in 2019. Animation studio, J.C. Staff went on to use Food Wars as the foundation for a well-liked anime. Tenmaku Cinema will be worthwhile to check out this month because Food Wars was a favourite among foreign anime lovers despite its overbearing fan service.

You can check out the creators’ work on Food Wars if you haven’t kept up with their work. The manga is complete and Viz Media has made the popular series available to fans in English. Crunchyroll is now streaming all five seasons of the anime.

The official description of Food Wars reads: Shokugeki no Soma centres on Yukihira Soma, a middle school student who is determined to surpass his father’s culinary skills. One day, his father decides to close down their family restaurant and hone his skills in Europe. Before leaving he enrolls Soma in an elite culinary school that is extremely difficult to enter with a graduation rate of only 10 per cent. Will Soma be able to improve his skills, or will the kitchen prove to be too hot?