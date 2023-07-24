The Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards also known as Eisner Awards, which are presented annually at San Diego Comic-Con, are one of the highest honours in American comics and are similar to the Academy Awards. DC Comics swept the 2023 Eisner Awards, with stories set in the DC Universe taking home most of the primary category wins.

The 32 categories that made up this year’s Eisner Award nominations celebrate the successes of over 150 print and online titles from over 50 publishers.



Here’s the list of Eisner Awards 2023 winners:

Best Short Story

Finding Batman by Kevin Conroy and J. Bone in DC Pride 2022 (DC)

Best Single Issue/One-Shot

Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler, by Tom King and Mitch Gerads (DC)

Best Continuing Series

Nightwing, by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo (DC)

Best Limited Series

The Human Target, by Tom King and Greg Smallwood (DC)

Best New Series

Public Domain, by Chip Zdarsky (Image)

Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age eight)

The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster! by Mo Willems (Union Square Kids)

Best Publication for Kids (ages nine-12)

Frizzy, by Claribel A. Ortega and Rose Bousamra (First Second/Macmillan)

Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17)

Do a Powerbomb! by Daniel Warren Johnson (Image)

Best Humor Publication

Revenge of the Librarians, by Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Anthology

The Nib Magazine, edited by Matt Bors (Nib)

Best Reality-Based Work

Flung Out of Space, by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer (Abrams ComicArts)

Best Graphic Memoir

Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, by Kate Beaton (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Graphic Album—New

The Night Eaters, Book 1: She Eats the Night, by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Abrams ComicArts)

Best Graphic Album—Reprint

Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, by Richard Stark, Darwyn Cooke, Ed Brubaker, and Sean Phillips (IDW)

Best Adaptation from Another Medium

Chivalry by Neil Gaiman, adapted by Colleen Doran (Dark Horse)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material

Blacksad: They All Fall Down Part 1, by Juan Díaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido, translation by Diana Schutz and Brandon Kander (Dark Horse)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia

Shuna’s Journey, by Hayao Miyazaki; translation by Alex Dudok de Wit (First Second/Macmillan)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips (at least 20 years old)

Come Over Come Over, It’s So Magic, and My Perfect Life, by Lynda Barry, edited by Peggy Burns (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books (at least 20 Years Old)

The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta, edited by Dian Hansen (TASCHEN)

Best Writer

James Tynion IV – House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country (DC), The Closet, The Department of Truth (Image)

Best Writer/Artist

Kate Beaton, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team

Greg Smallwood, The Human Target (DC)

Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)

Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts); Monstress (Image)

Best Cover Artist (for multiple covers)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Best Coloring

Jordie Bellaire – The Nice House on the Lake, Suicide Squad: Blaze (DC); Antman, Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)

Best Lettering

Stan Sakai – Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)

Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism

PanelXPanel magazine, edited by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou and Tiffany Babb (panelxpanel.com)

Best Comics-Related Book

Charles M. Schulz: The Art and Life of the Peanuts Creator in 100 Objects, by Benjamin L. Clark and Nat Gertler (Schulz Museum)

Best Academic/Scholarly Work

The LGBTQ+ Comics Studies Reader: Critical Openings, Future Directions, edited by Alison Halsall and Jonathan Warren (University Press of Mississippi)

Best Publication Design

Parker: The Martini Edition—Last Call, designed by Sean Phillips (IDW)

Best Webcomic

Lore Olympus, by Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)

Best Digital Comic

Barnstormers, by Scott Snyder and Tula Lotay (Comixology Originals)

Hall of Fame:

Judges’ Choices: Jerry Bails, Tony DeZuniga, Justin Green, Bill Griffith. Jay Jackson, Jeffrey Catherine Jones, Jack Katz, Aline Kominsky-Crumb, Win Mortimer, Diane Noomin, Gaspar Saladino, Kim Thompson, Garry Trudeau, Mort Walker, Tatjana Wood

Voters’ Choices: Brian Bolland, Anne Nocenti, Tim Sale, Diana Schutz

Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award: Beth Accomando, Scott Dunbier

Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Award: Zoe Thorogood

Bill Finger Award for Excellence in Comic Book Writing: Barbara Friedlander, Sam Glanzman