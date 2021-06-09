Chacha Chaudhary promotes Smart City Project Faridabad in all new comics books

Once again the legendary comic hero Chacha Chaudhary comes in support of the social cause in the latest set of talking comics Chacha Chaudhary and Rocket ka Aparahan and Chacha Chaudhary and Nurturing Neighbourhood.

Chacha Chaudhary and Rocket ka Aparahan

Chacha Chaudhary elaborates the importance of smart cities in the comics and it is specially designed as Talking Comics by Diamond Toons for adults and children in 14 different languages to make the process of learning easy, interesting and creative.

This is an initiative that follows the revolutionary flagship mission of the Indian Government of creating 100 smart cities in the country. Diamond Toons and Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL) come together to illustrate how Faridabad is distinctively entering into a new age of smart city.

These comics emphasize on the major goals of the smart city projects including Promotion of eco-friendly mobility, Revival of open green spaces, Reducing road congestion, Connected, accessible and safe city Smart and sustainable infrastructure.

Chacha Chaudhary and Nurturing Neighbourhood

Speaking on the launch of the comic book, Diamond Toons director Manish Verma said, “Chacha Chaudhary is not just a comic superhero but a cult which is followed and loved by people across our country. From eight to 80 years old, Chacha Chaudhary is the favorite character of all generations. He has been an integral part of hundreds of successful campaigns earlier as well like the Swachh Bharat Mission, Namami gange project, State tourism boards etc. Here again he is all set to infuse new energy into this Faridabad smart city. His power and influence will definitely help in spreading the message, to adults and children alike- with a new innovative approach- Simply and effectively.”

The vision of Smart City Project is to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of people by enabling local area development and harnessing technology that leads to smart outcomes.

The comic super hero Chacha Choudhary and other favorite characters will definitely help smart cities initiative by spreading the message effectively in a fun and interesting manner.