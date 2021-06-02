Bazooka Bubble Gum launches celebrity PSA campaign in support of ‘Dad Jokes’

This Father’s Day, Bazooka is celebrating its love for “Dad Jokes”, and is encouraging others to join in on the fun.

Bazooka Bubble Gum has been a pop culture staple for nearly 75 Years, known for its famous Bazooka Comics and signature Dad Joke humor.

Recognizing that Dad Jokes often get a bad wrap, Bazooka Bubble Gum, one of the pioneers of the Dad Joke wants to support fathers around the world who rely on the Dad Joke to get some sort of reaction from their kids, even a groan.

Bazooka Brand manager Alyson McManus said, “Bazooka Comics have entertained generations with their classic Dad Joke humor. This campaign provides us with a playful and fun way to put Dad Jokes front and center while celebrating our comics and Father’s Day.”

Bazooka bubble gum was first marketed after World War II in the U.S. by the Topps Company of New York. Topps changed the packaging to include small comic strips with the gum, featuring the character “Bazooka Joe”. Bazooka bubble gum is sold in many countries, often with Bazooka Joe comic strips translated to the local language.

This year, Bazooka has partnered with some noteworthy celebrities from the 80s, 90s, and today in a series of comical PSAs to tell people it’s OK to Dad Joke.

The campaign includes talents like Anthony Anderson, Sean Astin, Gilbert Gottfried, Jon Lovitz, Dolph Lundgren and Charles Shaughnessy.

In the six-part video series, each celebrity shares their love for a good old-fashioned Dad Joke as they call on the public to speak up about their love for Dad Jokes too! The delivery is unique to each talent as they share their funny and lighthearted take in the classic PSA format.

The campaign is now live on Facebook and will be released on Instagram at @TheRealBazookaJoe and run alongside a digital campaign in June on Facebook and Instagram.

This Father’s Day, no Dad Joke lover laughs alone.