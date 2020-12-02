Will the ‘Tom and Jerry’ movie bring this classic into the modern era?

Today, there are multiple sources of entertainment for individuals looking to have a good time. You can select and watch your favourite movies on demand, with the help of streaming services, connect and interact with far off friends using social media, or play online casino games on casumo right from the comfort of your homes.

Animation has been a popular genre of movies, which has been enjoyed by kids and adults alike. With the advances in technology, there have been some excellent animated movies which have been released in the later part of the 20th century, and in the 21st century so far. Only a few have achieved the popularity of animated series of early and mid 1900’s, which introduced us to characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Looney Tunes characters like Road Runner, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Wile E Coyote. One such series that stood out from the rest was Tom and Jerry.

Tom and Jerry was first introduced in 1940 as a short animated film series and brought the rivalry between a cat and a mouse on the silver screen. It was immediately popular among the audiences. Originally produced by Hanna and Barbera, there were 114 short films released between 1940 and 1958, during which time it was nominated 13 times and won 7 Academy Awards for the Best Animated Short Film category. Later on, 50 more shorts were produced in batches, and it became the highest grossing animated series for the time, overtaking Looney Tunes.

After the original run, there have been several spin offs for the television, and more than 10 feature length movies have been made. The latest addition to that is the upcoming live action animation movie titled Tom and Jerry, scheduled to release on 5 March 2021. The trailer for the movie was released on 17 November, which, although stirring excitement among the fans, has received mixed reviews so far.

The trailer shows our favourite characters from the 40’s transported to a glitzy New York hotel in the 21st century. Jerry has taken up residence in the hotel, which is hosting the `wedding of the century´. Kayla, played by Chloe Grace, is tasked by Mr. DuBros, played by Rob Delaney to get rid of the rodent at any cost. She employs Tom to do the job, and what ensues is a roller coaster ride which threatens to destroy the wedding, and probably the hotel itself.

The movie is shot as a live action animation, in which animated animals and real life actors interact with each other. As the trailer landed, fans took to social media to express their views.

While some were excited at the prospect of reliving their childhood memories yet again on the big screen, a few are sceptical about it’s success. Historically, the Tom and Jerry shows have seen most success in a short feature format lasting from six minutes to ten minutes, and it remains to be seen if the viewers will enjoy the slapstick humour throughout the entire feature length.

Also, the series relies heavily on loud noisy sequences, `violent´ encounters between the protagonists. It remains to be seen how this is received by the newer audiences and the `millennials´ who are used to more subtler forms of comedy.

Although the animations and the CGI are well directed, as inferred from the trailer, how the real world characters blend around the lead animated characters remains to be seen. Some other recent adaptations of classics like Dumbo and Sonic: The Hedgehog had failed to enthuse the audiences.

It is difficult to predict the outcome of the movie based on a short trailer, and how the movie is received, we will only get to know once it is released. One thing is for sure, that fans of the characters will surely be eager to watch the movie and enjoy the nostalgia of their childhood memories.