VlogBox, the CTV channel development professionals is collaborating with Motion Pictures, the production and distribution company, to boost their CTV presence with the preschool animated show, Mya Go – firstly available on Roku.

Motion Pictures, best known as a major international distribution company, has struck a deal with VlogBox, the video content distribution, monetisation, and CTV channel development platform, to set up Mya Go the brand-new Roku channel. Primarily aimed at a preschool audience, the channel revolves around the eponymous educational show that explores the world and shows its young viewers how they can experience it. The channel is also expected to arrive both on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV later in the year.

Motion Pictures executive producer Guille Ayora said, “We’re excited to be partnering with VlogBox and offer international viewers new ways to access Mya Go. A sense of direction and professionalism is what the VlogBox team showed us and proved it in every single step of the process. We expect a lot from this partnership and hope that VlogBox’s unparalleled experience will help us to open new horizons and increase our audiences.”

The VlogBox team is delighted to have obtained Motion Pictures as their partner. Motion Pictures’ production quality and language accessibility, combined with VlogBox’s promotional experience on CTV is expected to create a positive market reaction. With animated content on the rise, VlogBox is excited to further develop this vertical, introducing something new to the market and strengthening its presence in the Kids’ space.

The animated series Mya Go is co-produced by the Irish studio Piranha Bar and Motion Pictures and it first premiered in 2018 in Ireland. The preschool series spans three seasons and 156 episodes, each filled with educational content about everyday topics like sports, gardening and music. The show’s three seasons were led by U.K. head writer Sam Morrison who is known for his work on the BAFTA-winning series Peppa Pig and Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom, as well as episodes of Shaun the Sheep, Octonauts and Hey Duggee.

The show itself revolves around the town of Everyday, where Mya Go and her friends gleefully discover the world around them and spend their days having fun. The cast itself illustrates fundamental characteristics, essential to show any preschooler, with telling names such as Tommy Stop, Suzie Play, and Emily Share. Mya Go is aimed at two to five-year-old preschoolers and focuses on providing colourful graphics and catchy songs to capture their attention.

Piranha Bar CEO Dave Burke said, “Piranha Bar is delighted to be working with VlogBox as they bring Mya Go to a new audience at Roku. Motion Pictures’ deal with VlogBox gives this multilanguage show a greater reach globally and we look forward to building our relationship with VlogBox further as Piranha Bar continues to produce inclusive, multilanguage, high-quality shows”

VlogBox CEO Nikita Platonenko said, “We’re glad to start our partnership with Motion Pictures and Piranha Bar and we’re sure that such a collaboration will bring Mya Go to the next level. We hope that we can further explore the kids’ content market with Motion Pictures and Piranha Bar from now on and work together on other exciting projects in the future. It’s an amazing opportunity to deliver our expertise as marketing professionals in a multilanguage market.”