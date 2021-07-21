Vancouver Animation School to host free online workshop on 3D animation for aspiring animators in Brazil

The largest educational institution of its kind in Canada, Vancouver Animation School (VANAS), will open in September its first class for Brazilian students residing in the country, and with special scholarships. Before the official opening, the institution will host a free professional workshop on 3D animation and concept art which will be specially tailored for Brazil. The online event will take place on Saturdays 31 July and 4 September, at 10 AM Vancouver Pacific Time (2 PM Brazil Time), and will be broadcasted live on the Zoom platform.

Former Disney animator and head of faculty of Vancouver Animation School, Calvin Leduc, will showcase the methodology of the school as well as animation concepts. Illustrator Todd Marshall (Jurassic Park) will teach conceptual art and VANAS CEO and founder Mario Pochat, who is recognized for his works in Garfield-A Tail of Two Kitties (2006) and Dead Rising 3 (2013), will also be joining.

Founded in 2010, Vancouver Animation School is a fully accredited online school offering advanced programs for the animation, visual effects, and video game industries. The company offers vocational certificates, diplomas, and university pathways in a variety of art and technology, media, and design fields. In 2013, VANAS became the first 100 per cent online institution to be fully accredited by the Private Career Training Institutions Agency (PCTIA), a regulatory body in British Columbia, Canada. The institution frequently offers free tutorials on its YouTube channel.