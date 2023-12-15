WildBrain is serving up a host of new products and experiences for fans of its beloved Strawberry Shortcake brand this holiday, with licensees lining up for new launches into 2024. The holiday activations and events align with the release of WildBrain’s brand-new CG-animated Netflix special, Strawberry Shortcake’s Perfect Holiday, which features Strawberry Shortcake and friends preparing for the Winterswirl holiday celebration. Additionally, to extend the fun into the new year, brand-new Strawberry Shortcake original micro-form content (60 x 15s) is set to premiere on the official Strawberry Shortcake YouTube channel from 15 January, giving playful glimpses into the small and sweet moments between Strawberry’s big adventures.

Strawberry Shortcake recently made an appearance at L.A. Comic Con where fans of all ages delighted in seeing all four eras of Strawberry Shortcake costume characters come together for the first time ever in a very special meet and greet, complete with exclusive merchandise and giveaways. The appearance at Comic Con highlighted a special partnership with celebrated artist Spooksieboo and online retailer Threadless, for a global apparel and accessories collaboration which features an exclusive Spooksieboo x Strawberry Shortcake holiday collection for the Strawberry Shortcake Threadless shop.

WildBrain director of franchise strategy Melissa Goodrich said, “It’s such a joy to spread Strawberry Shortcake’s seasonal cheer this holiday with activations and partnerships focused on engaging with fans in ways they love. These festive collaborations build on an already strong licensing and content program. With the addition of brand-new and original YouTube shorts for audiences to enjoy, and new partners and existing licensees lining up robust product launches for next year, we are set for a very sweet 2024.”

Adding a strawberry flavour to the festive period are new partnerships secured by the WildBrain franchise team, including Crisco, which is joining Strawberry Shortcake as a baking partner for the holidays and will bring five delightful recipes which will available online.

Julienne Fine Foods & Celebrations hosted a holiday tea party on 10 December in San Marino, California, where fans indulged in an array of Strawberry Shortcake-inspired sweet treats, including some special cinnamon-dusted items inspired directly by WildBrain’s new CG-animated special, Strawberry Shortcake’s Perfect Holiday, now available on Netflix. In the US, Strawberry Shortcake makes a festive return to Manhattan’s StuyTown neighborhood on 13-14 December for Santa’s Grotto. The event will see guests indulge in crafting, sip hot chocolate, and meet both Strawberry Shortcake and Santa Claus himself.

For fairytale and podcast fans this holiday, Strawberry Shortcake is teaming up with Starglow Media’s Girl Tales, created by Rebecca Cunningham, for a new, festive crossover episode that celebrates the holiday season. Girl Tales is a short story podcast that reimagines fairytales to put empowered girls center stage. The new episode, Strawberry Shortcake and the Winterswirl Storm, launches for fans on 18 December and builds on the story from WildBrain’s new animated holiday special. It’s the second of four Strawberry Shortcake podcasts inspired by WildBrain’s seasonal Netflix specials. Earlier this fall Strawberry Shortcake released a Halloween special Girl Tales episode which is now available across all major podcast platforms.

Meanwhile in the UK, fans will have a chance to win a berry sweet Strawberry Shortcake prize pack this month as the brand partners with free-to-air broadcaster Tiny Pop for their Guess Ho Ho Ho campaign. WildBrain’s dedicated licensing agency, WildBrain CPLG, has brokered deals with long-time Strawberry Shortcake partners for new product launching into 2024.

In the apparel category, Sweet Peas is launching its very first Strawberry Shortcake collection of signature accessories and apparel this month. Available online in the US and also shipping to the UK, Spain and France, the seven-part collection will kick off a partnership that will continue with a second collection next year. Dolls Kill has launched their third Strawberry Shortcake collection with seasonal apparel, accessories and housewares perfect for staying warm and cozy, available in all Dolls Kill stores across the US and online globally. In the digital arena, leading gaming partner Budge is marking the festive season with a promotion to celebrate the launch of Strawberry Shortcake’s Perfect Holiday on Netflix. Budge’s Strawberry Shortcake Bake Shop game allows users to immerse themselves in the sweet world of Strawberry Shortcake by digitally recreating the delicious strawberry shortcake treat featured in the winter special.

Also, The Loyal Subjects, toy partner for classic Strawberry Shortcake, has launched new collectibles in the US featuring Strawberry Shortcake and her berry besties, in addition to a Strawberry Shortcake rag doll. Boss Fight Studio has also launched a fully poseable action figure collection featuring beloved characters Strawberry Shortcake, Orange Blossom, Lime Chiffon and Huckleberry Pie, available online globally and in store at Hot Topic and FYE retailers. A second collection is coming in 2024-2025 featuring even more characters.

Specialty puzzle partner Blue Kazoo has released a 1,000-piece Strawberry Shortcake puzzle available to purchase on its website, while Blank Tag Co. has created a range of waterproof and stylised stickers featuring Strawberry and friends, available online. A second sticker collection is also planned for 2024 expanding to include five new characters from The World of Strawberry Shortcake.