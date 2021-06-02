The reboot of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ to release in 2023

The wait is not over for the ardent fans of the 2014 sci-fi film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They will have to wait for more than two years for the movie’s reboot to release and the expected time is around mid-August 2023. The superhero flick has a loyal fan base and the coming-of-age animated drama is set to appeal to all age groups. Produced by Seth Rogen, the film will be directed by Jeff Rowe, who mesmerized the audiences with one of his best works, Gravity Falls.

Rogen disclosed the date on Tuesday in a Twitter post, along with some notes from Leonardo, one of the four heroes at the center of the kids franchise. Rogen is producing the film with his Point Grey partners, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver. There was no other significant detail provided in the notes, apart from some doodling in the margins. Well, those scribbles were no less than easter eggs. A careful look and some digging in made words like honour, loyalty and discipline somewhat decipherable. These words are among the most important fundamentals of the Turtles mythology. Rogen also adds the types of mutation such as deletion, duplication, and translocation, as well as a note to apologize to April. We also spotted references to other characters in the turtles’ orbit.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles… Aug 11 2023 (Leo takes notes like I used to) — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 1, 2021

The turtles last featured in the cinemas in 2016 with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. It starred Megan Fox and Will Arnett, and while the powerful flick was all things beautiful, it did leave fans asking for some more of the mad energy like its animated counterpart. Despite doing well at the box office, the audience ranked the content low for being too dark. Rogen is an excellent choice to resurrect the beloved IP with his usual combination of humour and entertainment. A look into his earlier producing credits reveals he’s only had a couple of critical or commercial flops here and there.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise started as a comic book in 1984 and spread to several animated TV series, a live-action film franchise in the 90s and a Michael Bay-produced reboot series in the 2010s. The new CGI reboot film will be penned by Brendan O’Brien and this time around the fans are expecting something beyond a typical stoner comedy. Although August 2023 might seem a bit far away as of now, you can always resort to watching multiple Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and TV series to let the childhood nostalgia kick in.

Earlier Rogen explained how the new movie would put special emphasis on the characters’ teenage personalities. It’s been nearly a year since he signed on to produce the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film for Nickelodeon. The project finally has a release date and we cannot wait for the theatrical adventure to premiere on 11 August 2023. Director Jeff Rowe recently made a splash with Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines and it will be interesting to see how his new venture turns out.

Some of Rogen’s upcoming projects include starring as Steven Spielberg’s uncle in the film inspired by the director’s childhood and appearing in Hulu’s Pam and Tommy. He is also serving as executive producer for Amazon’s hit series The Boys, which is currently filming its third season.