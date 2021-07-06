‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’  tops second spot in  4th July holiday box office

Universal Pictures wins top three spots in the 4 July box office chart. Universal released three new titles over the past two weekends. F9, The Boss Baby: Family Business and Forever Purge are making huge at the Boxoffice in this COVID crisis time.

Boss Baby 2, secured the second spot in box office, making US$17.4 million in its first three days in theatres, followed by The Forever Purge’s US$12.8 million ticket sales.

F9, the Fast & Furious sequel, held onto the top slot in the 4 July box office chart , F9 made $24 million in its second week of release, bringing its US total to $117 million. Globally, the movie has now collected more than $500 million.

According to Comscore, the studio is expected to generate about US$72 million in ticket sales from these three films over the four-day period. Hollywood has seen a few big weekends in 2021, but overall, it is doing far less business than in pre-pandemic times.

However Boss Baby 2 is performing well in the pandemic-hit time but the ticket sales value is far less when compared to The Boss Baby (2017) opening gross of $50 million.

Boss Baby 2 will be the first movie that Universal has premiered in theatres and on a streaming service simultaneously.

The story features the Templeton brothers (Tim and Ted) who have become adults and are drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again – and inspire a new family business.

The animated feature is directed by Tom McGrath and features the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Eva Longoria, and Jeff Goldblum.

The Boss Baby (2017) grossed $528 million worldwide against its $125 million budget. The film received Best Animated Feature nominations at the Academy Awards, Annie Awards, and Golden Globes.