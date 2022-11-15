The Animation Guild elects new officers and executive board members

The Animation Guild (TAG) announced the results of the 2022 Animation Guild officers and executive board election. The body applauded the candidates who took the initiative to run for office and represent the interests of the diverse and talented membership as they welcomed the new board.

The following Guild members were elected as officers, all ran unopposed:

President: Jeanette Moreno King

Vice President: Teri Hendrich Cusumano

Business Representative: Steve Kaplan

Recording Secretary: Paula Spence

Sergeant-at-Arms: Danny Ducker

The following 11 Guild members were elected to the executive board, in order of vote count:

Carrie Liao

Ashley Long

Roger Oda

Mairghread Scott

Candice Stephenson

Alex Quintas

Madison Bateman

Brandon Jarratt

Justin Weber

Erica Smith

Marissa Bernstel

The following three candidates received the most votes and are therefore appointed as trustees:

Carrie Liao

Ashley Long

Roger Oda

Officers and executive board members of TAG will be sworn into office on 6 December 2022, when their three-year term will officially begin. The ballot count was overseen by the AAA on 12 November 2022 and the results were certified on 12 November 2022.