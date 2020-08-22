The Animation & Effects Awards & Festival 2020 (AEAF) awards winners announced

The Animation & Effects Awards & Festival (AEAF) has revealed the list of winners for 2020, across feature film, television, commercial, music video and other categories. The list of awards winners showcases varied techniques and applications for animation and VFX skills.

Here are the list of winners:

Feature Film

The Lion King – MPC Film – Gold

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – MPC Film – Silver

Jumanji: The Next Level – Weta Digital – Bronze

The Addams Family – Cinesite – Best Animation Feature Film

Jumanji: The Next Level – Method Studios – Best Sequence

Ford V Ferrari – Rising Sun Pictures – Special Merit

Lady and the Tramp – Weta Digital – Special Merit

TV Series

His Dark Materials – Framestore – Gold

The Witcher – Cinesite – Silver

Stranger Things Season 3 – Rodeo FX – Bronze

TV Series – Children

Raising Dion season one – Rodeo FX – Gold

LEGO City Adventures season one – Passion Pictures – Silver

Alphabet Street – Paper Moose – Bronze

Are You Tougher Than Your Ancestors? – Sticky Pictures & Flying Kite Pictures – Special Merit

Short Film

Bounty Hunter – UTS Animal Logic Academy – Gold

Kino Ratten – Media Design School – Silver

Tomorrow’s On Fire – Passion Pictures – Bronze