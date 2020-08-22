The Animation & Effects Awards & Festival 2020 (AEAF) awards winners announced

The Animation & Effects Awards & Festival (AEAF) has revealed the list of winners for 2020, across feature film, television, commercial, music video and other categories. The list of awards winners showcases varied techniques and applications for animation and VFX skills.
Here are the list of winners:
Feature Film
The Lion King – MPC Film – Gold
Godzilla: King of the Monsters – MPC Film – Silver
Jumanji: The Next Level – Weta Digital – Bronze
The Addams Family – Cinesite – Best Animation Feature Film
Jumanji: The Next Level – Method Studios – Best Sequence
Ford V Ferrari – Rising Sun Pictures – Special Merit
Lady and the Tramp – Weta Digital – Special Merit
TV Series
His Dark Materials – Framestore – Gold
The Witcher – Cinesite – Silver
Stranger Things Season 3 – Rodeo FX – Bronze
TV Series – Children
Raising Dion season one – Rodeo FX – Gold
LEGO City Adventures season one – Passion Pictures – Silver
Alphabet Street – Paper Moose – Bronze
Are You Tougher Than Your Ancestors? – Sticky Pictures & Flying Kite Pictures – Special Merit
Short Film
Bounty Hunter – UTS Animal Logic Academy – Gold
Kino Ratten – Media Design School – Silver
Tomorrow’s On Fire – Passion Pictures – Bronze