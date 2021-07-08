‘The Addams Family 2’ trailer and release date revealed

MGM has unveiled the full trailer for The Addams Family 2, the CG animated horror comedy sequel to The Addams Family update from 2019. Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, and the rest of the family are back in action and are set to make their way to the theaters on 1 October.

Directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, The Addams Family 2 once again stars Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as Gomez and Morticia Addams, with Chloe Grace Moretz reprising her role as Wednesday. Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, and Bette Midler also reprise their roles from the first film, and they’re joined by franchise newcomers Bill Hader and Wallace Shawn. Javon “Wanna” Walton will be taking over the role of Pugsley, who was voiced by Finn Wolfhard in the first movie.

Here’s the official synopsis: Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

The film is produced by Gail Berman, Conrad Vernon, Danielle Sterling, and Alison O’Brien. Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth serve as executive producers.

In this movie, you will witness the Addams getting tangled up in more wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. The Addams Family 2 hits the theaters on 1 October 2021. Make sure you are prepared to laugh your heads off!