A whopping 8.6 million viewers tuned in to watch Magic Light Pictures’ animated special Tabby McTat when it was shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer across the festive period.

The latest in the multi-Oscar-nominated production company’s distinguished line of specials based on the books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Tabby McTat follows the adventures of a London busker Fred, and his adorable singing cat Tabby, who have to find a way to come back together after they are unexpectedly separated on the mean streets of London.

The animation first launched on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas, just prior to the King’s Speech. It was the most-watched animated feature from UK broadcasters across the festive period.

The film also attracted critical praise, the i-Newspaper gave it five stars and said, “Its gentle exploration of love and loss will linger long after the credits roll”; The Daily Telegraph admired its “gorgeous” rendering and described the film as “pretty much purrfect”; and The Times said, “Magic Light Pictures always flesh out the stories with sensitivity and skill, consistently delivering a highly distinctive, pleasing rhythm to the animated movement while staying faithful to Axel Scheffler’s distinctive eye-catching illustrations.”

Magic Light Pictures joint MD Michael Rose said, “We are thrilled that Tabby McTat has won the hearts of the viewing public over the festive period. It’s a testament to the quality of the production, writing and voice talent, as well as the wonderful music composed by René Aubry. We’re proud that Tabby McTat attracted such a large family audience at this competitive time of year, and hope many more will now continue to watch on iPlayer.”

Brought to life with CGI animation, Tabby McTat (1 x 25”) is narrated by Jodie Whittaker(Dr Who) and features a stellar voice cast including Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú, Cariad Lloyd, Joanna Scanlan, Susan Wokoma and Rob Brydon as Fred. The film was directed by Jac Hamman and Sarah Scrimgeour, adapted by Max Lang and Suzanne Lang and produced by Barney Goodland and Rose. The film was animated by Blue Zoo.