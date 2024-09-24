Studio 100 International to present remastered classic series like ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Heidi’ at MIPCOM

Pinocchio

Germany’s children’s and family entertainment company Studio 100 International is remastering its heritage series to full-HD and 16:9 widescreen format for the very first time.

The company’s classic series that will be remastered include Sindbad, Pinocchio, Alice in Wonderland, Anne of Green Gables, Nils Holgersson, Marco, Vic the Viking, Maya the Bee, and Heidi. The company believes that with this remaster, its iconic IPs will captivate not only a new generation of young viewers but also evoke nostalgia among adults who grew up with these timeless classics. This initiative is part of the company’s broader licensing campaign, “Heroes of Childhood,” which unites these treasured properties under one brand, celebrating their enduring appeal across generations.

Alice in Wonderland

The remastering process employs cutting-edge AI technology to transform the original content from the 1970s into a vibrant and high-quality Full-HD experience. After a thorough analysis of the source material, specific optimisations are identified and addressed. AI-assisted upscaling is then applied rendering oversized frames to generate additional visual information necessary for the adaptation to 16:9 format.

Once upscaled the material undergoes manual refinement with each scene meticulously reviewed and adjusted to ensure the integrity of the original content while achieving the optimal widescreen display in native 1920×1080 resolution. Audio tracks are also carefully reconstructed allowing for the integration of various language versions. To finalise the process localised versions of the titles and credits are produced ensuring the remastered series are ready for global distribution.

Studio 100 International will present this project and first remastered episodes at this year’s MIPCOM in Cannes, Booth R7.K17.