Snoop Dogg to voice Amazon Studios’ ‘Oaklandia’

American rapper Snoop Dogg is set to lend his voice for Amazon’s upcoming animated comedy Oaklandia, which he is also executive producing along with his manager and business partner Ted Chung; and Vince Vaughn (F Is for Family), Victoria Vaughn and Peter Billingsley of Wild West Picture Show.

The project is written by Daniel Dominguez and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell. Dominguez was the head writer and exec producer for season two of HBO Max’s Michael B. Jordan animated series Gen:Lock. His animation writing credits also include The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, SpongeBob SquarePants and Camp WWE. Powell played Ned in Comedy Central’s Detroiters and L’il Prince in Empire. He also created Adult Swim special Ole Bud’s Anu Football Weekly.

Snoop Dogg (Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party) has lent his voice to a variety of animated projects, including The Cleveland Show, Crank Yankers, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, The Addams Family, F Is for Family, American Dad!, New Looney Tunes, The Simpsons, Mike Tyson Mysteries and Sanjay and Craig, as well as the animated video for Lil Dicky’s big collab project Earth. He will also be reprising the role of Cousin Itt in The Addams Family 2 next year.

The animated series is set in Oakland, California.