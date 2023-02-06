London-based Snipple Originals, the original content arm of global production leader Snipple Animation, announced a brand new 2D animated comedy preschool musical show The Singalings. It is a fun edutainment series that features music, comedy and unforgettable earworms for young audiences. It comprises 26 x 1 ’45’ songs, 26 x 5’ episodes, 2 x song compilations and 5 x episode compilations.

The show has already been acquired by Sky and is set to air later this year on the new Sky Kids linear TV channel and on demand. Global kids and family content distributor, Jetpack Distribution, has picked up the worldwide rights (outside of the UK); and will be presenting the show to buyers for pre-sale at Kidscreen next month.

The show which kicks off each episode with a song – centres around three inquisitive and eager extra-terrestrials, MELODY, HARMONY and BOP, who are here to discover all they can about Earth! The excitable little Singalings can’t help but sing along as they explore Earth and all it has to offer! A sing-a-long visit to the zoo, the beach, a funfair and even a ride on the bus. The Singalings love to investigate.

Originals now has 10 shows (and 220 half hours of content) in development across multiple genres including: comedy, action, adventure and edutainment. The division launched in 2020 alongside a £6m investment from BGF, one of the largest and most experienced growth capital investors in the UK and Ireland.

It is spearheaded by award-winning producer Karina Stanford-Smith as Snipple Originals director. Snipple Originals is part of Snipple Group, led by founders CEO Kaine Patel, studio director Jonathan Tinsay and creative director Romy Garcia.

“The Singalings has a bold and eye-catching style. It’s a simple and hilarious animation with songs that are infectious; and guaranteed to get kids singing for days after, even after hearing just once! It’s a fun show with a modern pre-school audience in mind; and entertains as well as teaches,” said Karina Stanford Smith.

“We’re building a sizable slate across multiple genres; taking brilliant ideas and turning them into content kids and families will love,” said Patel.

“The Singalings is a fantastic addition to our Kidscreen line up and harnesses the power of music and songs for that age group. We’ve all been singing along,” said Jetpack Acquisitions and Development global distribution director Gillian Calvert Ridge.

The company works with the world’s biggest networks including Disney, Dreamworks, Warner Media, Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon. Its illustrious portfolio includes much loved evergreens, such as Animaniacs, Green Eggs and Ham, Ducktales, Be Cool Scooby Doo, Phineas and Ferb, The Proud Family and many more.