India’s leading multiplex chain PVR Inox partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation to organise a special screening of Disney’s Wish for children diagnosed with critical illnesses. The animated film was showcased on 25 November 2023 at Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel and was attended by 50 children accompanied by their guardians and the team of Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Wish will take viewers through the journey of a young girl who wishes upon a star, leading to the arrival of a trouble-making star from the sky to join her. The film resonates with the foundation’s core message that every wish has the potential to come true.

PVR Inox co-CEO Gautam Dutta shared, “The movie Wish encapsulates the innocence and wholesomeness of childhood. It was an absolute honour for us to collaborate with Make-A-Wish Foundation and contribute to their mission of spreading joy across the globe by making wishes come true for medically-challenged children. The children had a delightful time at the event, and we at PVR Inox will continue to commit to such noble activations in the coming future.”

Make-A-Wish Foundation managing trustee & board chairperson Paulomi Dhawan mentioned, “For more than 28 years, Make-A-Wish has granted wishes for children with critical illnesses worldwide. Bringing a smile on the face of a critically ill child when their wish is granted is so fulfilling. A small wish delivers a profound impact. It offers hope, strength and joy to the child and the family to fight the many challenges they face. We are grateful to PVR Inox who so graciously held this special screening of Disney’s movie Wish to enthral these young ones, giving their “wishes to go” the power to dream and recover soon.”

In Wish the central character Asha, is portrayed by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. The film features voiceovers by actors Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, and Evan Peters, amongst others.