Publisher GA Bunko to launch ‘Goblin Slayer’ game and second season of its anime

The Japanese company GA Bunko, which is the publisher of the Goblin Slayer light novel series, held their GA Fes 2023 event and live-streamed it on Abema.

The publishers had several announcements to make, one of which was the announcement of a game titled Goblin Slayer: Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast. While no visuals for the game were shared, the company said that the game will completely focus on an original story. The game will be available on Steam and Nintendo Switch and will support both English and Japanese language.

The story of Goblin Slayer: Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast has been briefly summarised as The adventure of a young guild master. Other than that no information regarding the genre or the release date of the game has been shared.

GA Bunko also revealed that they are coming up with the second season of its anime titled Goblin Slayer II. A trailer for anime has been shared and the second season will debut this year.

Both the first season anime Goblin Slayer and the movie Goblin Slayer – Goblin’s Crown are now available to watch on Crunchyroll.