The Pokémon Company International’s (TPCi) animated TV series, Pokémon Horizons: The Series continues to drive interest from premier media partners around the world, including the addition of a new partnership with Boing in Italy.

The addition of Boing in Italy marks a milestone for the distribution of the next chapter in Pokémon animation, which is already delighting kids and fans in Japan and beyond. Pokémon Horizons: The Series will also air on Boing in Spain and English-speaking areas of Africa, on Toggo in Germany, on Panda Kids in Portugal, on Cartoon Network and Teletoon in Canada and on 9Go! in Australia.

Elsewhere, the series is due to launch on 7 March on Netflix in the U.S., Latin America, the Nordics, Poland, Turkey, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

In France, Pokémon Horizons: The Series recently premiered on Canal J and will launch on Gulli next month, while in the UK, the new animation launched on BBC iPlayer and on CBBC in December.

Liko, Roy and their partner Pokémon, Sprigatito and Fuecoco, are the focus of this brand-new storyline as they set off on action-packed adventures, encounter endearing characters like Friede and Captain Pikachu and uncover the mysteries of the Pokémon world.

“We are delighted that this hugely anticipated new series has been picked up by so many best-in-class broadcasters around the globe — it is a testament to the Pokémon brand’s widespread and enduring appeal,” said The Pokémon Company International media licensing senior director Melissa Pearce. “Now new and returning fans worldwide can look forward to exploring the vibrant and spectacular Pokémon world in a fresh and unique way as they uncover its mysteries along with Liko and Roy.”

Licensed for broadcast and streaming in more than 177 countries and regions in more than 30 languages, Pokémon animation spans 23 animated Pokémon movies and two animated series—the series that follows the iconic Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu and the new Pokémon Horizons: The Series.