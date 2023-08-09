The Pokémon Company International recently shared “Pokémon Presents” which included details about the highly anticipated downloadable content for the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, which were released in November 2022 as the newest video games in the core Pokémon series.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet:

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask: The first adventure in “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero,” the new DLC for the blockbuster Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, will launch on 13 September 2023. In “Part 1: The Teal Mask,” players take a school trip to the land of Kitakami, where they join an outdoors study program held jointly between their academy and another school.

Players can look forward to meeting Pokémon not found in the Paldea region while unearthing the mysteries behind an old Kitakami folktale. A new trailer for “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” can be seen here. More details about “Part 2: The Indigo Disk” will be revealed at a later date.

Get Mew & Mewtwo! in-game event: A special in-game event, Get Mew & Mewtwo!, will take place in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, marking the debut of the Mythical Pokémon Mew and the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo in the Paldea region. Beginning today through 18 September 2023 at 7:59 am PDT, players can add Mew to their team by entering the password GETY0URMEW in the Mystery Gift menu.

In addition, a special Tera Raid Battle event will take place between 31 August 2023 at 5 pm PDT and 17 September 2023, at 4:59 pm PDT. In this event, players can challenge and catch a Mewtwo with the “Mightiest Mark.”

Pokémon: Paldean Winds: The Pokémon Company International announced a new animated web series titled Pokémon: Paldean Winds, which brings the Paldea region to life in an all-new way. This limited original series follows three academy students—Ohara, Aliquis, and Hohma—on their journey of growth and learning while attending school. Fans can look forward to watching Pokémon: Paldean Winds on the official Pokémon YouTube channel starting 6 September 2023.

Detective Pikachu Returns: Releasing exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 6 October 2023, the Detective Pikachu Returns video game is now available for preorder on Nintendo eShop and at participating retailers and online stores. This new title stars the one and only tough-talking, coffee-loving, great Detective Pikachu and his trusty partner, Tim Goodman. With the help of many other Pokémon, Tim and Pikachu work together to solve a series of mysterious incidents occurring in Ryme City, a place where humans and Pokémon live side by side.

Pokémon: Path to the Peak: As revealed in “Pokémon Presents,” The Pokémon Company International will premiere a short animated series titled Pokémon: Path to the Peak on 11 August 2023 during a special screening at the 2023 Pokémon World Championships, taking place at the Pacifico Yokohama. Viewers will follow Ava and her partner Pokémon, Oddish, on their journey to rise to the top in the world of competitive Pokémon Trading Card Game play. Fans around the world will also be able to watch the first episode on the official Pokémon YouTube channel on 11 August.

New updates and experiences were also revealed for popular mobile games across the franchise, including Pokémon GO, Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Masters EX, and Pokémon Café ReMix. In addition, The Pokémon Company International also announced that the bestselling Pokémon Trading Card Game video game will be coming to Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online, as well as Pokémon Stadium 2 to Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online.