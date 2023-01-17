PBS KIDS announces new animated show ‘Weather Hunters’ from Al Roker Entertainment 

At the Television Critics Association (TCA) Press Tour, PBS KIDS announced the production of Weather Hunters, a new animated science series for kids ages five-eight from Al Roker Entertainment (ARE), the production company led by Emmy-winning TODAY weatherman and host, Al Roker. The series is designed to support kids’ understanding of the weather through adventure and comedy. The main character is eight-year-old Lily Hunter, a weather detective who shares her investigations with her family, including her dad Al Hunter, voiced by Roker. The series will help further young viewers’ interest and knowledge of Earth science and meteorology, both key building blocks of climate education.

PBS KIDS senior VP and general manager Sara DeWitt said, “We’re so excited to be working with Al Roker and his team to bring important weather and Earth science lessons to kids through Weather Hunters. We know that parents and kids are looking for content about weather and climate; this show is fresh, funny and forward-thinking, and will help kids understand how weather affects their lives every day.”

Al Roker said, “Weather Hunters has been a labour of love and a passion project for more than a decade and I cannot think of a better partner than PBS KIDS to make this dream come true. When it comes to Weather Hunters, I predict increasing animation with downpours of family-friendly storytelling and a rising understanding of weather and climate on your local PBS station, PBS KIDS’ website, and the PBS KIDS Video and Games apps.”

Each 22-minute episode of Weather Hunters will explore kid-relatable STEM-based activities and themes, highlighting the wonder of weather within the broad field of science in terms that all learners can understand. Topics include observing and tracking weather patterns, exploring why weather changes can be different around the country and the world, and the connection between humans and the environment. The series will reinforce key weather, climate, and environmental concepts to provide building blocks for further learning. Digital content for kids, parents and teachers will launch along with the series to reinforce the show’s key messages and encourage further engagement.

With stories that feature warm family interactions and stunning natural weather phenomena, the series will have a unique contemporary and original look. Created by Al Roker, Weather Hunters is being produced by New York-based Al Roker Entertainment. Tracie Brennan and Lisa Tucker from ARE serve as executive producers, along with four-time Emmy Award-winning animation industry veteran, Bill Schultz. The original series brings together an amazing team of artists and writers for the new 40 half-hour series, including notable animation director Tyree Dilihay, animation producer/director Jerry Brice, head writer John Semper and three-time Emmy Award winner and writer, Carin Greenberg.

Weather Hunters is made possible with funding from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies and PBS. Timing of the premiere will be announced at a future date.