Crunchyroll shared that the anime series Oshi no Ko will debut with a special 90-minute first episode, in Japan and on HIDIVE on 12 April. The episode will officially make its North American premiere at Anime Boston 2023 on 7 April at 11:30 am.

The screening will be held in the Grand Ballroom of the Sheraton Boston Hotel. It will be open to all badge holders on a first-come first-served basis, and an exclusive randomly coloured Oshi no Ko shikishi (handmade paper) from the Japanese theatrical release will be provided as a souvenir to all guests.

The series is based on the manga written by Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari. It is being directed by Daisuke Hiramaki (Asteroid in Love) and assistant-directed by Chao Nekotomi (Love is Like a Cocktail) at studio Doga Kobo.

The series composition is looked after by Jin Tanaka (Laid-Back Camp) and character designs by Kanna Hirayama (Rent-a-Girlfriend). The Japanese voice cast includes Rie Takahashi, Takeo Otsuka, Yurie Igoma and Kento Ito.