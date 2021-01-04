One Piece celebrates 1000 Chapters with fan poll for most popular character

The hit Shonen Jump manga series One Piece has completed 1000 chapters. To honour the series and its mangaka, Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha and Shonen Jump have started the One Piece 1000 LOGS project. The project includes a global popularity poll to determine the most popular One Piece character from 1000 hand-picked characters from the series.

The campaign is live, with the worldwide poll which will be open until 28 February. During that period, fans will be able to vote on the best One Piece character through the website and by mail-in postcards and will be eligible to win prizes for participating.

The New York Times is also promoting the campaign by featuring a One Piece colour spread of the manga’s main characters, The Straw Hat (Mugiwara) Pirates. This colour spread is a remake of the first milestone colour spread that Oda drew for Chapter 100 of One Piece. The colour spread is also followed by the tagline, “We are one,” which is a reference to the name of the anime’s first OP, “We are.”

One Piece holds the Guinness World record for “The most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author.”

Shueisha will also be releasing other promotional material for the “One Piece 1000 LOGS” including live-action trailers, exclusive artwork by other Shonen Jump mangaka, and collaborations with other magazines.