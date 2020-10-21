Nippon TV launches first anime department headed by Kuwahara Kako

Major Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV has launched a dedicated animation department for the first time within its business development division.

International business division MD Kuwahara Kako has been promoted to lead the department as business development executive VP.

The first title to be launched is a 12-episode fantasy series Tsukumichi – Moonlit Fantasy adapted from award-winning novel and manga of the same name by Kei Azumi. The series follows a high school boy who is transported to another world full of magical forces. Shinji Ishihira is directing the show with C2C Studios (Wandering Witch: the Journey of Elaina) producing and Nippon TV serving as a distributor with all international rights.

The announcement was made by Nippon TV business development president and operating officer Keiichi Sawa, to whom Kuwahara will report. “For many years, anime has been a forte of Nippon TV and we have been producing hit anime series such as Lupin the 3rd, Death Note, Hunter X Hunter, and many more. But now the time is ideal for us to create a department solely focused on anime, as this genre is loved by so many around the world. We will be producing and distributing coveted anime series domestically, as well as internationally, and Kuwahara Kako is the ideal executive to head up this department,” said Sawa in a statement.

“In addition to securing the international distribution rights to this award-winning series, we were also able to cast Japan’s top voice actors with credits including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and My Hero Academia. We see young international generations looking up to anime heroes and the voice actors, with anime being a big part of their lives,” said Kuwahara.

Nippon TV is closely connected to Studio Chizu and to Studio Ghibli. It has served as a production partner on most of Ghibli’s features and owns exclusive rights to broadcast their films.