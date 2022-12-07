Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo of America just shared a trailer for the long-awaited The Super Mario Bros. Movie! It was first reported in November 2018 that a film based on the hit game, Super Mario Bros was in the works, and after some delay, the 3DCG animated film is set to hit theaters on 7 April 2023.

In the trailer, you will find Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach teaming up to save their world from Bowser while showing off classic video game references such as the Super Mario Bros. obstacle course and the Mario Cart Rainbow Road.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) direct from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario; Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach; Charlie Day as Luigi; Jack Black as Bowser; Keegan-Michael Key as Toad; Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong; Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong; Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek; and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.