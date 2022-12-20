A landmark decision for the animation world has been taken as animation flips its frames to the Web3 space, finding a new home inside the leading metaverse Netvrk.

Kalidor Media Group, Viskatoons, Xentrix Studios, and Netvrk are announcing their partnership and the release of a ground-breaking animated TV series called Jungle Freaks – The Animated Series.

Kalidor’s Ken Cantrill and Peter Viska, owners of the newly acquired NFT project Jungle Freaks, have signed a partnership agreement with Netvrk to house the content and digital landscape of this unique animated series.

Xentrix Studios’ world-class animation house will back the production. The studio will bring the expertise earned from frequent collaborations with industry giants Marvel, Warner Bros, Paramount, Nickelodeon, DC and more, and will position the new series for success. Xentrix Studios are ahead of the curve, already producing animation in Unreal Engine and Unity. Jungle Freaks – The Animated Series will be produced in high-fidelity 3D CGI ready and primed for metaverse and Web3 integration.

In a world first, Netvrk will provide Jungle Freaks’ savvy audience with a fully immersive experience, exploring along with the series and interacting with other users inside the same environment featured in the show. Access will be available via Netvrk’s forthcoming social spaces and gaming venues.

Netvrk is an expansive virtual world and social platform. It’s the meeting place for a wide variety of players, brands, and experiences. Netvrk’s world will be filled with characters and experiences from numerous properties, making it the perfect platform to showcase the most eclectic animation collection ever amassed in a single interactive world.

“The NFT market has opened many doors for the animation sector, it’s showcased the talent of numerous artists and unearthed many wonderful stories. In addition, it has released this incredibly exciting world we now called the metaverse. Netvrk is one of the leaders in this field and we are excited to have signed this partnership. Partnering with Netvrk was obvious from the outset as every animated series needs a location, a universe, a metaverse. The Jungle Freaks animated series is unique. It’s the first NFT project to be transformed into a series located inside a digital landscape,” said Jungle Freaks TV Series co-founder and Kalidor Media Group head of creative Ken Cantrill.

Kalidor Media Group and Viskatoon CEO Peter Viska said, “This is the new paradigm the industry has been searching for to cater for the incubations, productions and screening of concepts beyond the realms of conventional screens.”

Ntvrk CEO Linus Chee said, “With our vision to establish the world’s premier 3D content creation, monetisation, and social platform for everyone, it makes perfect sense to become the virtual home for all IPs. We plan to give an added level of experience and storytelling. A partnership with Kalidor/Xentrix and The Jungle Freaks TV show opens up new possibilities that every animation project can employ. A way for projects to seamlessly enter into web3 with us as the bridge. We are excited about working with Cantrill and the entire team at Kalidor and Xentrix to bring not only Jungle Freaks but all their IP to life inside the Web3 space. Cantrill’s passion for Jungle Freaks and Netvrk is addictive.”

Xentrix Studios CEO Nandish Dolmur said, “Xentrix is excited to partner with Netvrk to ride the next wave of digital content creation using real time technology through innovative business models.”

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP Attorney BSL Group CEO David Lopez-Kurtz shared, “Any digital asset, including non-fungible tokens, can be classified by regulators as a security. By embracing available regulatory infrastructure, Kalidor Media Group, Viskatoons, Xentrix Studios, and Netvrk are pressing forward to an exciting future where economics and expectation of profits are appropriately offered and sold pursuant to applicable securities law, while simultaneously affording purchasers and community members the ability to enjoy web3 freedoms and mechanisms.”