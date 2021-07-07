Netflix drops trailer of  third and final chapter of trilogy ‘Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom’

Netflix dropped the official trailer of the third and final chapter of the trilogy, Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom, which is all set for worldwide premiere on 29 July. The all-new original sequel presents a different animation approach than previous Transformers adaptations.

The Transformers franchise fans will see the furious end of battle between Autobots and Decepticons with this last chapter.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Having crash-landed on Earth, the Autobots and Decepticons are confronted by two rival Cybertronian factions from a future that their conflict has inadvertently created, as the heroes and villains of the classic Beast Wars: Transformers series make their War for Cybertron debut.

Now, the Autobots must team up with the Maximals to confront the Decepticons, who have joined forces with the Predacons, in the race to find the missing AllSpark. However, the Predacons are in control of the Golden Disk, a mysterious artifact which has a personal connection to Megatron and gives him an untold advantage over his enemy, Optimus Prime. Which faction will triumph in the final battle that will decide the fate of Cybertron’s future?

The trilogy started off last July with Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege and was followed by Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise in December.

Last year commenting about the story, Netflix director of Anime John Derderian said, “In this Transformers origin story, we will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before – to the delight of both existing fans and those coming to the franchise for the first time.The Transformers brand is a global phenomenon and we are thrilled to partner with Hasbro, Rooster Teeth and Polygon to bring this exciting new series to our members around the world on Netflix.”

The original series is produced by Rooster Teeth (RWBY, gen:LOCK), animation is done at Polygon Pictures (Godzilla, Knights of Sidonia). Transformers veteran F.J. DeSanto (Transformers: Titans Return, Transformers: Power of the Primes) serves as showrunner on the series with several contributing writers, including George Krstic (Megas XLR), Gavin Hignight (Transformers: Cyberverse), and Brandon Easton (Agent Carter, Transformers: Rescue Bots).