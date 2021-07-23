Netflix drops trailer of a new kids show ‘Ada Twist, Scientist’

Netflix has released the official teaser for Ada Twist, Scientist, a new STEM show for kids. It is based on a bestselling children’s book of the same name written by Andrea Beaty and illustrated by David Robertsthat. The series is executively produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, and features an eight-year-old Ada, a curious budding scientist “who aspires to discover the truth about absolutely everything.”

The new animated series is developed for the streaming platform by Emmy, Peabody and Humanitas Prize-winning producer Chris Nee (Doc McStuffins, Vampirina). The exciting experiments of the young scientist and her friends will launch on 28 September with six 26-minute episodes.

Here’s the official synopsis: The series follows the adventures of the young, pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity, who aspires to discover the truth about absolutely everything. With the help of her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck, Ada unravels and solves mysteries for her friends and family. But solving the mystery is only the beginning, because science isn’t just about learning how and why and what, it’s about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place.

The animated preschool series is from Nee, Higher Ground and Wonder Worldwide. Kerri Grant (writer, Doc McStuffins, Mira, Royal Detective) serves as showrunner and co-executive producer. Executive producers are Nee (Laughing Wild), Mark Burton (Wonder Worldwide), Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan (Higher Ground), Andrea Beaty (author, Ada Twist, Scientist) and David Roberts (illustrator, Ada Twist, Scientist).

At the end of each episode, you can watch a feature on a real-life scientist whose work relates to the theme of each story. The pieces hope to shift the stereotypes around scientists and empower kids to discover STEM! From having a little Black girl lead these stories and presenting diverse real-life researchers, Ada Twist, Scientist is aiming to change the way people see scientists and what they associate with such a person.

President Barack and Michelle Obama’s post-White House takeover of the entertainment industry is in full effect and we love to see it. Now they’re getting into animated series for preschoolers and aiming to help make science inclusive.

Ada Twist, Scientist will premiere on Netflix on 28 September 2021.