Netflix drops official teaser of anime feature ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf ‘

Netflix dropped a new teaser trailer for the upcoming anime film The Witcher : Nightmare of the Wolf. The anime is slated to premiere this August.

The trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has some absolutely exciting fight scenes and action stunts. The teaser begins with a voiceover from a young Vesemir, who recounts a skewed tale of a witcher’s role on the Continent.

The film serves as a spin-off of the Netflix series The Witcher. It focuses on the origin story of Geralt’s mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir.

Netflix official statement confirmed that Vesemir will be voiced by Theo James, Tetra will be voiced by Lara Pulver, Deglan will be voiced by Graham McTavish and Lady Zerbst will be voiced by Mary McDonnell.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Vesemir, a cocky young witcher, delights in slaying monsters for coin. When a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, Vesemir learns that some witchering jobs are about more than just money.

The full-length anime film is produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Studio Mir and direcected by Han Kwang II. Notably, it will explore the never-before-told backstory of Vesemir, the mentor and father figure of Geralt of Rivia. It will also lead into season two of The Witcher, where Vesemir will make his live-action debut.

Witcher : Nightmare of the Wolf is all set to premiere on Netflix on 23 August 2021.