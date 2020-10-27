Monsta’s BoBoiBoy teams up with Malaysia’s public health hero, Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham to fight COVID-19 

Monsta’s popular animated superhero, BoBoiBoy, has joined hands with Malaysia’s world-renowned director general of Health, Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah in a new public service announcement video to fight COVID-19. The animated video has become viral across the country and on social media platforms.

The animated video titled CAPP: The Power to Fight COVID-19 stars a specially-designed, 3D-animated version of Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham accompanied by BoBoiBoy as he shares a very important message for all.

An initiative by Monsta and Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MOH), the PSA video features the public health hero reminding the viewers that they don’t need superpowers to defeat COVID-19, and anyone can be a superhero as long as they practice CAPP guideline (Cegah, Amal, Patuh, Pantau), which was introduced by the Ministry of Health, which represents the concepts of early prevention, practising of new norms, compliance with SOPs, and monitoring of health status.

Hisham is a leading figure in Malaysia’s fight against the pandemic and is hailed as a Malaysian hero for his efforts at calming and informing the public during the COVID-19 crisis. The video immediately went viral on social media with almost 700,000 views across various platforms, and 50,000 retweets through BoBoiBoy’s, MOH’s, and other Twitter accounts as of date.

The video has garnered tremendous positive responses from reputable media outlets, popular blogs, influential icons, and netizens with many praising Monsta for their unique and creative approach in bringing together a popular animated superhero with a real-life COVID (warrior) hero to remind the country to work together as one and break the chain of COVID-19 infection.