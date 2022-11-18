Mattel and Nickelodeon renew animated series ‘Monster High’ for a second season

Nickelodeon and Mattel Television announced the renewal of the original animated series Monster High for a second season (20 episodes), following the children of famous monsters and creatures on even bigger comedy-packed adventures. Season one premiered in the U.S. on 28 October on Nickelodeon. The series also debuted in the U.K. and will launch later this month in Australia on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, rolling out in additional international territories in 2023.

“Monster High is an iconic franchise that continues to connect with fans around the globe because of its creativity, relatable characters, and authenticity,” says Big Kids Animation senior VP Claudia Spinelli. “We can’t wait to continue to work alongside our partners at Mattel to bring even more animated stories to life surrounding the most-famous teen monsters around.”

Mattel Television senior VP and GM Fred Soulie said, “Monster High is a franchise that, at its core, encourages fans to live as their true selves and celebrate the things that make them unique. We are proud to partner with Nickelodeon and our talented cast members from both the animated and live-action worlds of Monster High to continue delivering this important message through fun, entertaining content.”

In addition to the linear series, an all-new digital original series (eight episodes), Monster High Mysteries, will debut on the official Monster High YouTube channel on Friday, 18 November. The series features everyone’s favorite beasties as they attempt to crack the case of a stolen trophy. The 2D-animated YouTube series features the voice talent behind the linear series and offers fans even more of the beloved characters and world. The first four episodes will rollout weekly with the second batch debuting in 2023.

Monster High follows teenage monsters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein and Deuce Gorgon as they discover who they are, embrace their differences and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong: Monster High. In its new season, Monster High will dive even deeper into character backgrounds and continue expanding on the theme of friendship.

Returning for a second season of spooktacular adventures will be the scary good key voice cast: Gabrielle Nevaeh Green as Clawdeen Wolf, Courtney Lin as Draculaura, Iris Menas as Frankie Stein, Tony Revolori as Deuce Gorgon, Kausar Mohammed as Cleo De Nile, Valeria Rodriguez as Lagoona Blue, Alexa Kahn as Torelei Stripe, Alexander Polinsky as Heath Burns and Debra Wilson as Headmistress Bloodgood.

Shea Fontana (Polly Pocket) serves as showrunner and co-executive producer of Monster High, with Nick Filippi (Big Hero 6: The Series) as supervising producer. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, SVP, Big Kids Animation, and Nikki Price, Director of Franchise Animation. Fred Soulie, SVP and General Manager of Mattel Television, and Christopher Keenan, SVP of Creative, serve as executive producers for Mattel.

Nickelodeon and Mattel Television also recently announced the greenlight for a sequel to the successful live-action title Monster High The Movie, which debuted on 6 October on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. The second flick will begin production in January in Vancouver, BC, and is set to arrive on air and streaming in 2023.