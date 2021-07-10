Marvel Studios’ first ever animated series ‘What If…?’ to premiere on Disney + this August

Disney+ dropped the trailer and poster for Marvel Studios’ What If…?. The series showcases compelling and reimagined famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities.

The new poster features established characters like Peggy Carter as Captain Britain, Gamora and Thanos’ armor, and Spider-Man wearing Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation.

The animated series will feature the Marvel actors reprising their roles, including Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa/Star-Lord and pretty much every Marvel actor will voice their animated counterpart for the series as well.

The new series is directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer and animation is done by Squeeze and Flying Bark Productions, with Stephan Franck as head of animation.

In a press release, Marvel Studios said What If…? will explore other characters including Killmonger, Black Widow, and more.

What If…? is based on Marvel’s comic book of the same name that made its debut in 1977. The comics have been published in 13 series as well as occasional stand-alone issues.

The series voice cast include Jeffery Wright, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, and Tom Hiddleston, who reprise their roles from the MCU’s live-action films.

The first season will consist of 10 episodes and a second 10-episode season is in development.

Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on 11 August 2021.