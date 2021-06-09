Locksmith Animation’s ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ trailer released

The 20th Century Studios and London-based Locksmith Animation have come together to produce the adventure-comedy film Ron’s Gone Wrong. The trailer of the animation flick was released on 8 June and the adventure film will hit theatres worldwide on 22 October 2021.



The plot of the CG-animated film revolves around the budding friendship between a middle-school boy and his faulty robot. Barney, the middle-schooler, has a home robot meant to be his “best friend out of the box.” However, the robot encounters some irreparable glitches that lead to a fun-filled journey, teaching life lessons on friendship and human values. Ron’s amusing malfunctions, put against the backdrop of the social media age, set them on an adventurous journey in which the young lad and the robot figure out the true essence of friendship.

The movie features an all-star voice cast including Zach Galifianakis (A Wrinkle in Time), Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Ed Helms (The Office), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Ricardo Hurtado (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) and Thomas Barbusca (Chad).

Ron’s Gone Wrong | Official trailer

Ron’s Gone Wrong is directed by Vine and Smith, with Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on Coco and The Incredibles 2) co-directing. The script is written by Peter Baynham (Arthur Christmas, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm) and Smith. Other names involved with the film include Julie Lockhart (Shaun the Sheep Movie, The Pirates! Band of Misfits”), also a co-founder of Locksmith, Lara Breay as the producer, and Locksmith chairman Murdoch, Smith, and Baynham serving as executive producers.

Films based on robots never fail to mesmerize and leave an indelible mark more often than not. Children, especially, enjoy the company of state-of-the-art robot friends. Although the film is not releasing anytime soon, we cannot wait to watch what Ron’s Gone Wrong offers and become a part of the hilarious escapades. The trailer of the Walt Disney Studios film had a very timely release, since 8 June is also celebrated as National Best Friends Day in the US.