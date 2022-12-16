Industry votes for this year’s Kidscreen Hot50 ranking have been cast and counted, and we are thrilled to announce the top 50 kids entertainment companies of 2022 in broadcasting, production, distribution, licensing and digital media.

BROADCASTING

1. Disney+

2. PBS KIDS

3. AppleTV+

4. Netflix

5. YouTube Kids

6. CBC Kids

7. TVOKids

8. BBC Children’s

9. Nickelodeon

10. WildBrain

PRODUCTION

1. 9 Story Media Group/Brown Bag Films

2. Aardman

3. DreamWorks Animation

4. Daily Madness Productions

5. Blue Zoo Animation Studio

6. Sinking Ship Entertainment

7. Atomic Cartoons

8. Ludo Studio

9. Fred Rogers Productions

10. Pipeline Studios

DISTRIBUTION

1. 9 Story Distribution International

2. WildBrain

3. Jetpack Distribution

4. Aardman

5. Hasbro/eOne

6. Sesame Workshop

7. BBC Studios Kids & Family

8. CAKE Entertainment

9. Boat Rocker Media

10. Sinking Ship Entertainment

LICENSING

1. WildBrain

2. The LEGO Group

3. The Pokemon Company International

4. Spin Master

5. 9 Story Brands

6. Funko

7. Aardman

8. Sesame Workshop

9. Mattel

10. Jazwares

DIGITAL MEDIA

1. Sesame Workshop

2. PBS KIDS

3. Moonbug Entertainment

4. WildBrain Spark

5. 9 Story Media Group

6. LEGO Creative Play Lab

7. Aardman

8. Headspinner Productions

9. Cartoon Network

10. Spin Master

All 50 companies are featured in a special digital issue that’s available on their website. The top-ranked companies in each category will also be honored at the 2023 Kidscreen Awards ceremony, set to take place on Tuesday, 14 February during Kidscreen Summit in Miami.

Now in its ninth year, the Kidscreen Hot50 rankings are determined by an industry vote that Kidscreen’s 16,500-plus print and digital subscribers are invited to take part in.