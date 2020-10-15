Jorge Gutierrez expands creative animation partnership with Netflix

Jorge Gutierrez – Received 2020 (Creative Impact in Animation)

Netflix has announced that Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe nominated animator, painter, writer, director Jorge Gutierrez and his production company Mexopolis has signed an overall deal with the streaming service.

“Dang! I could not be more thankful to extend my creative love affair with my beloved Netflix!” said Gutierrez in a statement. “Melissa Cobb and the entire Netflix Animation team match my endless passion for diversity and inclusion in front and behind the camera. After all the kindness that has been shown to me, I look forward to mentoring and empowering diverse storytellers from not only North America, but also Central and South America. My mustached heart has a six pack and I can’t wait to create new stories and bold new worlds. What a time to be alive!”

Gutierrez will write, direct and produce new animated films, series and interactive projects across preschool, kids and family and adult animation.

He is the creator, writer and director of the upcoming Netflix animated limited series Maya and the Three, a Mesoamerican fantasy epic set to premiere globally in 2021.

“Jorge was one of the first creators to join Netflix Animation and has been an incredible partner ever since,” said Netflix VP of original animation Melissa Cobb. “He is committed to authenticity in his work, creating fantastical stories and characters inspired by his culture that are universally resonant and a tireless champion and mentor to the next generation of storytellers. We are honored that he’s chosen Netflix as his home and we can’t wait to share his work with kids and families around the world.”

Guiterrez is the director and co-writer of the animated feature The Book of Life for Fox, produced by Guillermo Del Toro, which earned him a 2014 Golden Globe Award nomination for best animated feature film. He is also writer and director of the Emmy nominated Son of Jaguar VR short for Google. He created the multiple Annie and Emmy Award­–winning animated television series El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera for Nickelodeon with his wife and muse, Sandra Equihua.