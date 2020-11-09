IndiaJoy 2020 goes virtual from 17 to 27 November

India’s largest congregation of Media and entertainment events is here!

Telangana Government, in association with TVAGA – Telangana’s VFX, Animation & Gaming Industry Association, is organising the third edition of its flagship event – IndiaJoy Festival 2020, to be held virtually from 17 to 27 November.

IndiaJoy is the largest Gaming, Animation, Digital Media, and Entertainment event in India. This year IndiaJoy is going utterly virtual due to the pandemic with the Industry-specific exclusive events where the participants can interact with Industry Gurus and network with fellow delegates from across the globe. Unfolding business, co-production, and knowledge-sharing opportunities for Investors, publishers, producers, and developers.

Get ready for more than five plus grand events from Gaming, VFX, Animation, AR/VR and Influencers Industry Where the delegation from more than 50+ countries are expected.

IndiaJoy would be one of its kind events as we partnered with one of the advanced e-conferencing platform floor.bz giving the high priority for networking and interactions among the participants and participants with the speakers. The audience would be getting similar to the physical event experience and benefited with networking facilities provided by the virtual platform where the event happens.

To enable the young leaders from across the Globe, Indiajoy Global youth program 2020 is conducted. The young ladders from 50+ countries would participate and benefit from the networks and the vast knowledge shared by the leading industry gurus.

The constellation of Events in IndiaJoy 2020 are:

1. India Game Developer’s Conference (Game Development )

2. Influencer Connect (National Influencer’s Forum)

3. Desitoonz (Indian Animation Conclave)

4. OTT pulse (OTT congregation for content developers)

5. VFX Summit (Indian VFX Conclave)

For registrations and more information log on to www.indiajoy.in