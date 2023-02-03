Hulu has renewed Hit-Monkey, an animated sitcom for adults, for a second season. The show was renewed more than a year after its November 2021 premiere. It centres on a Japanese snow monkey whose whole tribe is massacred, and it is based on the same-named titular character from Marvel Comics. In order to get revenge on the Yakuza who mistreated them both, he partners up with the ghost of American assassin Bryce.

In the upcoming season, Hit-Monkey and Bryce’s journey from Japan to New York City will be followed. Hit-Monkey is voiced by Fred Tatasciore. Jason Sudeikis as Bryce, Ally Maki as Haruka, and Olivia Munn as Akiko Yokohama round up the rest of the returning voice cast. Leslie Jones will also appear on the show during season two in an unspecified capacity.

Creators of the show Josh Gordon and Will Speck are also the executive producers and 20th Television Animation has produced the series. As Marvel TV is not in existence, the name Marvel has been removed from the show’s title.

Hit-Monkey was once one of four adult animated Marvel series that Jeph Loeb’s now-defunct Marvel Television unit set up on Hulu. The other three were Howard the Duck, Tigra & Dazzler, and MODOK. As with Marvel TV’s Netflix live-action episodes and Marvel Studios’ Avengers blockbusters, the idea was to debut all four miniseries before having them crossover into an event series named The Offenders. However, only Hit-Monkey and MODOK made it to broadcast out of the four animated series; MODOK was cancelled after one season last year.