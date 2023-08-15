In what can only be described as a utopian collaboration, artist-director Indrajit Nattoji found himself immersed in a truly inspiring endeavour. This momentous occasion was set in motion when Indian musician Bickram Ghosh approached Nattoji with a proposition that would culminate in the breathtaking music video Yeh Desh, a visual ode to India’s 77th Independence Day.

Ghosh’s vision was clear: he sought to weave together the tapestry of India’s traditions and modernity through an ensemble musical presentation. Central to this artistic tapestry were Nattoji’s captivating art and paintings, carefully interwoven with the performances of various artists featured in the video. As Nattoji eloquently put it, “I was free to visually interpret the song in any way I chose,” a revelation that marked the genesis of this remarkable journey.

Yeh Desh emerges as a symphony of creativity, a harmonious blend of musical and visual elements that celebrate the spirit of India. Produced by Nattoji’s Ink Pictures, the video seamlessly integrates his hand-painted animation, a technique previously showcased in Kavita Seth’s Rangi Saari. It was the sheer resonance of Rangi Saari that beckoned Ghosh to initiate the collaboration for Yeh Desh. Nattoji recollected, “I immediately resonated with the anthem’s infectious rhythms, and the soul-stirring melodies sparked my creative imagination.”

The ensemble of musical luminaries in Yeh Desh features music legends Hariharan, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Shaan, Ronu Majumdar, Kavita Seth, Purbayan Chatterjee, Indian Idol singers and Ghosh himself. Nattoji produced and directed the film alongside his core team at Ink Pictures – comprising executive producer Tushar Sabharwal and assistant director Rajpreet Thakur. The song was released by the music label Eternal Sounds.

Nattoji, known for the Zee5 film Aafat-e-Ishq and experiential film Nadam, explained how he envisioned Yeh Desh and executed its video. “Collaborating with the immensely talented dancer and actor Bhavana Pani, I translated the anthem’s emotion into a captivating dance interpretation. Together with Bharatanatyam dancer Surabhi Andarre, we crafted a dance medley that showcases Odissi’s elegance, Bharatanatyam’s grace, and Kathak’s allure. The amalgamation of dance styles and animated elements helped create a distinctive visual symphony.”

Nattoji added, “From the spirited Manipuri Drum Dance to the exuberant Bhangra and the graceful Garba, painted animated set pieces added a layer of depth to the production. I wanted to visually celebrate our Tiranga flag colours – embodying freedom and celebrating our unique diversity, pride and joy.”

For Nattoji, Rangi Saari and Yeh Desh both celebrate freedom and love. “While Rangi Saari was a personal visual expression, Yeh Desh is a grand patriotic emotion.”

Talking about the execution of the video, Nattoji said, “I have used an animation technique called Artistic Rotoscope, which involves shooting the dance choreography with the intent of painting over edited dance sequences frame by frame. This enabled me to seamlessly transition from the actual dancers to a painted version. Creating the animated paintings was a solo animation and painting journey armed only with my sketchbook, pen, apple pencil and the software Procreate on my iPad. And I ended up painting quite a few frames!”

Aided by the talented and dedicated team of skilled artisans at VC Studiioz, Mumbai, the post-production phase meticulously blended the diverse elements of the shoot, animation and digital compositing, ensuring the final product is a testament to artistic harmony. “The complex process demanded my dedication to visualisation, direction, painting, and animation converging to form a cohesive whole. With a challenging deadline, the effort was immense in a short time, but the result was worth it all.”

The choice of hand-painted animation is a deliberate one, offering a tactile and visceral quality to the video. Imperfections and serendipitous visual discoveries infuse the video with a human touch, giving the music a distinct and relatable visual identity. The culmination of Nattoji’s artistic labour was met with resounding acclaim, including a heartfelt message from Bickram Ghosh himself. He shared, “I got a message from Bickram da raising a toast that everyone loves the song AND the video. That coming from the song’s creator and a music maestro is more than enough.”

Nattoji is not a practicing animator but a filmmaker. “However, I am an artist at heart and am happy that my art has resonated with the audience and the musicians,” he exclaimed. “This artistic endeavour became a true labour of love, a harmonious blend of rhythm and brushstrokes that bridges the essence of the anthem with the vibrant colours of the Indian tricolour. This tapestry of impressionistic animated paintings has hopefully encapsulated the nation’s cultural diversity.”

After this wonderful music video, Nattoji is working on a slate of short films for an entertainment platform. He also has on his plate a large-scale sound and film installation project on India’s journey and birth as a republic.

Can’t wait to see these!