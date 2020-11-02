Gutsy Animations’ S3 of ‘Moominvalley’ gets greenlight from Yle and Sky

Credit: Moomin Characters / Gutsy Animations 2020

Gutsy Animations’ internationally celebrated, Emmy nominated animated series Moominvalley (13 x 22’) has been recommissioned for a third season by anchor broadcasters Yle in Finland and Sky in the UK. It was commissioned for Sky by Sky director of kids content Lucy Murphy.

Produced by Gutsy Animations, the series is based on the beloved Moomin stories by Finnish-Swedish author and artist Tove Jansson.

Gutsy Animations creative director and executive producer of the Moominvalley series Marika Makaroff said: “Moominvalley’s third season focus on community feels particularly timely, and we are proud to be honouring Tove’s legacy of creating stories that reinforce positivity and togetherness in trying times. We’re grateful to our fantastic partners Yle and Sky which have allowed us to continue to explore and celebrate the community of Moominvalley.”

Journey into the magical world of Moominvalley, an idyllic place where the Moomins live in harmony with nature. The series is a whimsical coming of age story of family and friendship, and the third season of Moominvalley will revolve around themes of community.

In the upcoming installation, the quirky residents from all around the valley come to the Moomin family with their problems and questions, and together they harness the power of tolerance, kindness and caring to restore harmony to Moominvalley.

New for this series will be Snorkmaiden’s brother Snork (Perdomo), a logical and clever youngster known for his curious inventions, alongside the small and irate prankster creature Stinky, whose debut in the series has been eagerly anticipated by fans.

The new season sees a mix of new and returning high profile voice cast, including Rosamund Pike, Bel Powley, Warwick Davis, Matt Berry, Akiya Henry, Jennifer Saunders, Will Self, and Julian Barratt, as well as a new character – Snorkmaiden’s brother “Snork”. Based on Tove’s original character, Snork will be played by Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). Also joining the cast is Jack Rowan (Noughts + Crosses, Peaky Blinders) in the role of Moomintroll.

The series will be helmed by a collective of directors, all of whom have worked on previous seasons of Moominvalley: Sara Barbas (Wallace and Gromit and the Curse of the Were-Rabbit); Nigel Davies (Shaun the Sheep), Darren Robbie (Doc McStuffins) and Jay Grace (The Farmer’s Llamas).

The third series of Moominvalley will air on Sky One, streaming service NOW TV, the Sky Kids app and on-demand in the UK and Ireland in 2021/2022.