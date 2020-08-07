‘GOGOBUS’ receives great response in South Korea

Winsing Animation’s GOGOBUS, an animated kids’ series based on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), is being broadcasted in prime time across major South Korea TV stations. The list includes – CJ Tooniverse, Animax, Daekyo Children’s TV and Boomerang, and has received excellent response and TV ratings for its performance.

Commenting on this, Winsing Animation vice president Echo Gu said, “We are very excited that GOGOBUS is getting a great response in South Korea and is able to bring more fun and knowledge to the kids and their parents during the current health climate. This success is a great platform for Winsing’s continuing international expansion plans over the next year.”

Meanwhile, GOGOBUS YouTube channel has exceeded its first million clicks and thousands of subscribers, since April 2020, and is continuing to soar. This edutainment program revolves around an AI school bus that can transform into several different vehicles to protect the children’s safety. Till date, 156 episodes of 13-minutes have been released in China.

Derivatives of GOGOBUS toys are available in hypermarket E-mart, Lotte Toys”R”Us, distribution stores simultaneously. With the well-established supplier chain, content localisation and marketing, GOGOBUS has steadily gained a lot of praises in South Korea. The toys sales for GOGOBUS has seen revival throughout the pandemic.