GKIDS has acquired all United States distribution rights for animated film Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibbertia.

It was nominated for Best Animated Feature at France’s 48th César Awards. The film opened in French theatres in December, and will have its US Premiere as the opening night film of the New York International Children’s Film Festival this March.

The official synopsis reads: Ernest and Celestine return in this delightful and joyous follow-up to their first Academy Award-nominated adventure, which introduced a bear and mouse as the unlikeliest of friends. Ernest remains an ursine troubadour dedicated to a life of music and art, and his constant grouchiness is softened by the creative whims of his mouse friend Celestine. When she accidentally breaks his beloved violin, they must take a long voyage to Ernest’s country of Gibbertia, home to the only artist who can repair it.

But when they arrive, they are shocked to discover that all forms of music have been banned in Gibbertia for many years, and a land once known across the world for its incredible musicians has fallen silent. It is up to Ernest and Celestine and their new friends, including a mysterious masked outlaw, to bring music and happiness back to the land of bears.

The feature is a follow up to the Oscar nominated film Ernest & Celestine. GKIDS previously handled United States distribution for Ernest & Celestine, which won the César Award for Best Animated Feature, before going on to earn the company its third Academy Award nomination. Nearly 10 years later, GKIDS released Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibbertia theatrically in both its original French language and a new English dubbed version this year.

The all-rights United States distribution deal was negotiated between GKIDS and STUDIOCANAL international sales SVP Chloe Marquet.

“We are thrilled to team up with GKIDS again and on the new adventures of Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibbertia. We know their incredible team will bring all of their talent and passion to releasing this film in US theatres spreading the values of kindness and friendship that are so important to our beloved mouse and bear,” said Marquet.

“Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibbertia is full of the emotional warmth, comedy and stunning animation that made the original film so iconic,” said GKIDS president David Jesteadt. “Films of this quality are increasingly rare, and we are honoured to be able to partner again with the producers on a new chapter with these beloved characters.”

Ernest & Celestine: The Collection animated series director Jean-Christophe Roger returns to the beloved characters as co-director, and is joined by Emmy-nominated co-director Julien Chheng, who previously worked on the original Ernest & Celestine feature as a character animator. Chheng also serves as director for an upcoming installation of Star Wars: Visions volume two.