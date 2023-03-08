GFM Animation has been brought on board to handle worldwide distribution sales of the animated feature comedy Molesworth. The company will be working with production studio Lupus Films and producers Camilla Deakin and Ruth Fielding on production financing.

Based upon the best-selling series of boarding school books by Geoffrey Willans and illustrated by Ronald Searle, the film tells the story of Nigel Molesworth, a self-confident, tousle-haired public school boy with a mischievous nature and a penchant for daydreams. It is a tale of adventure, mystery, and just a touch of romance. But mainly it’s about the high japes he gets up to with his school friends from St Custards School for Boys as they go head-to-head at an Interschool Festival with the pupils from St Moderns School for Girls.

Pitched against each other there is much more at stake than a gold cup to gather dust in a trophy cabinet. St Custards’ useless headmaster has gambled away the school funds and if new funds can’t be raised, the school will close. This could mean – horror of horrors! – merging with the girls’ school. Luckily, Molesworth has another plan. He has discovered that there is a fabled treasure buried under the school. All he needs to do is get past the headteacher, his evil henchwoman Matron, the gangsters, and the St Custards crocodile…. Easy!

The film will be directed by legendary animator Uli Meyer and produced by Melusine Productions and multi-award-winning studio Lupus Films. The role of Molesworth will be voiced by Matt Lucas.

GFM Animation head of production Sean Feeney said, “Bringing to life this much-loved character, using Uli Myer’s fabulous 2D skills and a great script, creates a great adventure story that we’re confident will appeal to a modern audience worldwide. We are delighted to partner with Lupus Films. It’s great to be working with a proven British animation studio.”

Lupus Films’ Camilla Deakin said, “The Molesworth series of books were among my favourites when I was growing up. The hilarious humour and wonderful illustrations by Ronald Searle cry out to be adapted as animation. We’ve always been great admirers of Uli Meyer’s work at Lupus Films so when he asked us to come on board this exciting project we jumped at the chance.”

Lupus Films recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, during which time they have created high-quality entertainment for families worldwide, including The Snowman & The Snow Dog, We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, The Tiger Who came To Tea and the forthcoming feature adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s novel Kensuke’s Kingdom.