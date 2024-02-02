Peacock, the popular streaming platform, is set to captivate the hearts of young audiences once again with the premiere of DreamWorks Animation’s highly anticipated animated kids film, Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate, and its companion series, Megamind Rules!. Both productions are slated to debut exclusively on Peacock on 1 March 2024.

Alongside Eric Fogel, the original writers of the film Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons are the executive producers for both the projects.

The film and the series are a follow-up to the 2010 DreamWorks Animation film, where Megamind goes from being a supervillain and the scourge of Metro City to a superhero who’s learning on the job.





Here are the actors who will be starring in both the film and series:

Keith Ferguson (Robot Chicken, DuckTales) as Megamind

Laura Post (Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red) as Roxanne Ritchi

Josh Brener (Silicon Valley, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Ol’ Chum

Maya Aoki Tuttle (Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Destiny 2) as Keiko Morita

Emily Tunon (Globos Negros) as Lady Doppler

Talon Warburton (Echo Base) as Lord Nighty-Knight

Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6, 30 Rock) as Pierre Pressure

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us, Presence) as Behemoth

Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as Mel/Mr. Donut

Jeanine Mason (Upload, Roswell, New Mexico) as Christino Christo

The 83 minutes film, Megamind Vs The Doom Syndicate, unfolds as Megamind’s former villainous associates, The Doom Syndicate, resurface, threatening Metro City with their nefarious plans. Megamind must balance maintaining his reformed image while assembling a team, including the spirited Roxanne Ritchi, the loyal Ol’ Chum, and the resourceful Keiko Morita, to thwart his former comrades and save the day.

The film has been directed by Eric Fogel, written by Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, and co-executive produced JD Ryznar.

As for the Megamind Rules! series, it consists of eight x 22-minute episodes. Here we will get to witness Megamind’s evolution from supervillain to superhero as he learns the ropes on the job. He’ll be bringing the audience along for the ride, as Megamind’s trusty brainbots will be recording everything, making him the world’s first superhero influencer.

Developed for television by Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, the series is co-executive produced JD Ryznar.