‘Demon Slayer’ spinoff anime shorts ‘Kimetsu Gakuen’ gets manga series

The 31st issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed that the Kimetsu Gakuen! spin-off anime shorts based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga will get their own manga series. Since its debut, Demon Slayer manga and anime have become a record-breaking hit both in Japan as well as across the globe. When the story wrapped back in May 2020, fans were left clueless about its future but it seems there is more manga in store for them.

The new manga, titled Kimetsu Gakuen!, will debut in the September issue of Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump magazine on 4 August.

Hell Warden Higuma creator Natsuki Hokami will be penning the series with Koyoharu Gotouge who is listed as the original creator of the Demon Slayer franchise. Kimetsu Gakuen! will focus on the characters we know from the main series in a chibi-style, based on the shorts that aired after the TV anime series episodes. The four Kimetsu Gakuen Valentine-hen Valentine’s Day-themed shorts premiered on 14 February. The shorts feature the characters from the manga in a school setting.

Kimetsu Gakuen Manga

The characters Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Giyu Tomioka as they appear in the shorts will appear in the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Kepputan) video game as playable characters.

The official English website of the Demon Slayer anime recently announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is now available digitally. You can enjoy one of the highest-grossing anime films in the comforts of your home or on the go. It will be distributed on Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, PlayStation, Amazon, and Apple TV for digital release.

Demon Slayer fans should expect this spin-off to be less serious than its counterpart. Saikyo Jump is a go-to spot for gag manga, and many hit series have explored spinoffs that put their heroes in school. From Attack on Titan to Naruto and more, the phenomenon is well documented, and the manga has little continuity with their progenitors. But, considering how the final chapter of Demon Slayer fared, this schoolyard spinoff could be more substantial than readers expect.

The franchise’s new television anime, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yukaku-hen (Entertainment District Arc), will premiere this year.