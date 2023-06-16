Emmy Award-winning French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has teamed up with Canal+ to develop its latest animation project Gaston Gets It!, a 52 x 11-minute comedy series for upper preschoolers.

Based on the hugely successful and enchanting children’s book series Gaston’s Emotions (Les émotions de Gaston) written by author and illustrator Aurélie Chien Chow Chine and published by Hachette Enfants, an imprint of Hachette Livre France. Featuring the cutest unicorn with a rainbow-coloured mane, the books which entice children to identify emotions and manage them effectively have sold over 1.3 million copies in France alone and have been translated into 27 languages.

The synopsis reads as: Gaston is a young unicorn just like many others…well, almost. Gaston is unique. He has a rainbow-colored mane which is magical. His striking mane changes colours according to his emotions, oops!

“Canal+ thinks big for little ones. We have big ambitions for the content we provide for kids,” commented, Canal+, Programs and Youth Documentaries and Animation Units director Christine Cauquelin. “Our approach is largely illustrated by what we call Original Recreation; which is our selection of the best kids’ TV animation content. It brings together what we consider to be the most creative and entertaining content that sparks children’s imaginations. Because it’s important for our audience to be in touch with their emotions, we’ve chosen to follow the adaptation of Aurélie Chien-Chow-Chine’s best-selling albums Gaston’s Emotion! Gaston the unicorn seemed to us to be the most sympathetic of ambassadors, a passionate and exalted character who lives his emotions to the full!”

Dandelooo will present the animated series to potential industry partners at this year’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, together with a teaser directed by Aurélie Raphaël (co-director of ‘Ernest and Celestine, The Collection’), and will be responsible for the worldwide distribution rights.